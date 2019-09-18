$4.50 EPS Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW); 4 Analysts Covering Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

Analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report $4.50 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 7.40% from last quarter’s $4.19 EPS. GWW’s profit would be $245.57 million giving it 16.20 P/E if the $4.50 EPS is correct. After having $4.64 EPS previously, W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s analysts see -3.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.41% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $291.64. About 315,535 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR

Among 4 analysts covering Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teladoc has $86 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.75’s average target is 16.08% above currents $68.7 stock price. Teladoc had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. See Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $76.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Happy With W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) 5.2% Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$274, Is W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $15.92 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 19.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold W.W. Grainger, Inc. shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 1,544 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co reported 106,086 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.24% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.02% or 296,722 shares. Mu Invests Co owns 19,400 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Llc stated it has 16,568 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 26,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,632 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. British Columbia accumulated 15,614 shares. 478 are held by Signaturefd Ltd. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 13,700 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 8 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 9 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 2,032 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is -2.02% below currents $291.64 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) rating on Friday, June 21. Atlantic Securities has “Sell” rating and $260 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.7. About 658,025 shares traded. Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has risen 11.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TDOC News: 10/04/2018 – Teladoc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees 2Q Rev $86M-$87M; 03/04/2018 – Teladoc Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $1.41-Loss $1.36; 16/05/2018 – Teladoc Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 01/05/2018 – TELADOC SEES 2Q REV. $86M TO $87M, EST. $84.6M; 09/03/2018 – Teladoc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 CEO Gorevic Gifts 250 Of Teladoc Inc; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc 1Q Rev $89.6M

More notable recent Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Teladoc Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teladoc Health: This Is An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “30000 Canadian Businesses to Benefit from Teladoc Telemedicine Services – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VIDEO: Check Out Teledoc Stock Before Checking in at the Doctorâ€™s – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.95 billion. The Company’s solution connects clients with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.