$4.34 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (CMI); Tiverton Asset Management Has Upped By $356,520 Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $4.34 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 4.83% from last quarter's $4.14 EPS. CMI's profit would be $683.52M giving it 9.87 P/E if the $4.34 EPS is correct. After having $4.20 EPS previously, Cummins Inc.'s analysts see 3.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $171.34. About 2.68 million shares traded or 132.07% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 655.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc acquired 11,884 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)'s stock declined 4.36%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 13,697 shares with $420,000 value, up from 1,813 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $14.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 5.49M shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.99 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 11.12 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Cummins To Acquire Hydrogenics – Business Wire" published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Cummins Well-Positioned For The Correction – Seeking Alpha" on June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 7. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Friday, May 31. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. The insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900. Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, January 18. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St." published on June 13, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $234,360 activity. Prochazka Scott M sold $111,480 worth of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on Wednesday, January 2.

Among 5 analysts covering CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CenterPoint Energy had 10 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, January 18. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of CNP in report on Monday, January 7 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse.