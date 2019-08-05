4.30% to Target, Deutsche Bank Maintains “Hold” Rating for Newell Brands (NWL) Stock; Dynex Capital (DX) Shorts Lowered By 57.36%

Deutsche Bank currently has a $16.0000 PT on the $6.49 billion market cap company or 4.30% upside potential. In a report made public on Monday morning, Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) stock had its “Hold” Rating reaffirmed by equity research analysts at Deutsche Bank.

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) had a decrease of 57.36% in short interest. DX’s SI was 868,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 57.36% from 2.04 million shares previously. With 285,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)’s short sellers to cover DX’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 416,727 shares traded or 26.11% up from the average. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 16.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR; 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX); 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands has $24 highest and $15 lowest target. $19.17’s average target is 24.97% above currents $15.34 stock price. Newell Brands had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $24 target. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

The stock increased 14.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 20.66 million shares traded or 299.18% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Reduction of More Than 30 ERP Systems to Two by End of 2019; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Starboard nominates four directors to Newell board; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.85; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands +9% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell: Divestitures Edition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands: Misconceptions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.49 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold Newell Brands Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport owns 632 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 293,389 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameriprise reported 303,139 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 59,899 shares. Mai Capital owns 0.16% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 205,493 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Paloma Prtn Mngmt reported 115,654 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc accumulated 0% or 19,320 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 11,874 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 110,980 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 1% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 74,840 shares. S&Co reported 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Whitnell And accumulated 1,788 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com holds 2.78M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold Dynex Capital, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 24.82% more from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & L P reported 952 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co invested in 206,121 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Intl Group Inc Incorporated reported 43,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) or 45,470 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 795 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 73,900 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) has 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 66,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) or 140,526 shares. Blackrock Inc has 4.42 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 1.76M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 4.73 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 213,714 shares.

More notable recent Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United States. The company has market cap of $402.73 million. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. It currently has negative earnings. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.