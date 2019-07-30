$4.13 EPS Expected for Credicorp Ltd. (BAP); Playags (AGS) SI Decreased By 7.83%

Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) had a decrease of 7.83% in short interest. AGS’s SI was 707,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.83% from 767,400 shares previously. With 421,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s short sellers to cover AGS’s short positions. The SI to Playags Inc’s float is 3.09%. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 356,065 shares traded or 7.46% up from the average. PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) has declined 11.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AGS News: 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 07/05/2018 – PlayAGS Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk by Apollo; 08/05/2018 – PlayAGS Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ PlayAGS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGS); 23/05/2018 – AGS Chief Financial Officer Kimo Akiona Wins 2018 Financial Executive of the Year Award; 14/03/2018 – AGS SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA $124M TO $130M, UP 16-22%; 14/03/2018 – PlayAGS 4Q Rev $57.7M; 14/03/2018 – PLAYAGS INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $124 MLN – $130 MLN IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – PlayAGS 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 03/05/2018 – PLAYAGS INC AGS.N – EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $126 AND $131 MLN

Analysts expect Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report $4.13 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 9.84% from last quarter's $3.76 EPS. BAP's profit would be $329.41 million giving it 13.58 P/E if the $4.13 EPS is correct. After having $4.15 EPS previously, Credicorp Ltd.'s analysts see -0.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $224.42. About 264,431 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.90 billion. It operates through four divisions: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies electronic gaming machines , and other services and products for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $699.04 million. It operates in three divisions: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. It currently has negative earnings. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

