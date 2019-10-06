3M (MMM) Valuation Declined While Keystone Financial Planning Has Lifted Position; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Position as Share Price Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 75,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 437,645 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23M, down from 513,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 59,602 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 1945.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 32,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 34,225 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 1,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 31.38 million shares or 1.92% less from 31.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank reported 60,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 29,091 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Comml Bank In accumulated 11,377 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Granite Inv Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Us State Bank De owns 588 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 64,397 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 192,390 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has 6,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rutabaga Capital Ma owns 437,645 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc stated it has 497,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 147,675 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 10,944 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 475,685 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 250,784 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.01% or 786,920 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $195,420 activity. CLARKE JOHN U also bought $107,350 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) shares. Pribble James bought $29,890 worth of stock or 1,400 shares. On Friday, June 14 NESSER JOHN T III bought $8,455 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) or 356 shares.

Analysts await Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. THR’s profit will be $6.17 million for 29.05 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 770,566 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 90,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 32,572 shares to 63,457 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,279 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 6,841 shares. Pitcairn owns 6,575 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mcmillion Capital reported 465 shares. Macroview Invest Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 333 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,548 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 104,557 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 502,575 shares. Magnetar Limited Co holds 0% or 1,250 shares. Rockland invested in 13,703 shares. Apriem Advisors owns 3,852 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 16,660 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va holds 74,450 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Prudential Public Limited Liability Company holds 418,486 shares. Arbor Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).