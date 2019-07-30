3M (MMM) Stock Value Declined While Orleans Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Marinemax Ord (HZO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Globeflex Capital LP Has Upped Its Holding

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $176.76. About 2.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Marinemax Ord (HZO) by 186.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 40,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 21,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Marinemax Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 344,019 shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 31.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 24/05/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – REBECCA J. WHITE HAS BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,269 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Company invested 1.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 82,706 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 23,942 were reported by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 1.92M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Forbes J M And Llp reported 2,906 shares. Counselors owns 64,588 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 160,083 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York owns 5,400 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited holds 0.08% or 17,345 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 158,283 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.41% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,388 shares. Elm Advsr holds 0.52% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. Shares for $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, February 7 Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,940 shares. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. 9,410 shares valued at $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.51B for 17.06 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,500 shares to 35,235 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,650 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold HZO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.15% more from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,629 are held by Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Prudential holds 230,593 shares. Century has 282,735 shares. Numerixs Investment Inc holds 0.02% or 8,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). 35,242 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 653 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 15,506 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 17,459 shares. Miles Inc owns 0.3% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 17,793 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Maverick Limited invested in 0.01% or 46,828 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 49,700 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 128,977 shares.

