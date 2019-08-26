3M (MMM) Stock Price Declined While Pinnacle Holdings Raised by $20.57 Million Its Stake; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Shareholder Jd Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $1.46 Million

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 41.50 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2016 EPS Reduced by 13c, In Line With Estimate in 10-K; 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – ? GE agrees to $11bn […]; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 99 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 19,084 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97B, up from 18,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $155.55. About 1.48M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31 shares to 21,644 shares, valued at $1.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenbriar (Prn) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Mplx (NYSE:MPLX).