3M (MMM) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Trimmed Position by $416,691 as Share Value Declined; As Chubb LTD (CB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Increased Its Stake

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp analyzed 2,013 shares as the company's stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $91.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $159.19. About 3.05 million shares traded or 0.25% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Chubb Ltd (CB) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,232 shares as the company's stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 11,139 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 7,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Chubb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $153.13. About 1.93M shares traded or 26.96% up from the average. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.37 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,760 shares to 8,379 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4.