3M (MMM) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined; Van Berkom & Associates Holds Position in Globus Med (GMED)

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $162.95. About 2.88 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 82,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.17M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 330,934 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Globus Medical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Globus Medical Inc (GMED) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Communications invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 171,784 shares. First Advsrs LP invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 229,321 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Natl Asset Management Inc holds 6,437 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 129,084 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 345 shares. Mckinley Limited Liability Company Delaware invested 0.04% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 53,264 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 4,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Gotham Asset Mgmt accumulated 95,892 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 7,108 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 4,279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14,511 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $134.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 67,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for 3M (MMM) This Earnings Season? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 2,825 shares to 35,720 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 6,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.73 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.