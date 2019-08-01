3M (MMM) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Lowered Holding; Denali Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Altria Group (MO) by $672,600 as Stock Price Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.76. About 410,498 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 65,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 77,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 2.35 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Century has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hyman Charles D invested in 0.95% or 160,244 shares. Edgar Lomax Va invested in 60,636 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 703,256 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Pure Financial Advisors Inc invested in 5,301 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.49% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 920,614 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.04 million shares. Lodestar Counsel Llc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 9,985 shares. State Street stated it has 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Palladium Ptnrs Llc invested in 175,227 shares. Alley Llc stated it has 1.87% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 0.18% or 9,430 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 2.75 million shares or 0.3% of the stock.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marijuana Legalization: How Investors Can Profit! – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Group: The Dividend Burns Bright But May Go Up In Smoke – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Can Still Overcome Muted Expectations in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 75,900 shares to 353,000 shares, valued at $14.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Trust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 20,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc..

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. THULIN INGE G sold 13,290 shares worth $2.66M. $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. On Thursday, February 7 Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,940 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 17.06 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Nc has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.25% or 3,251 shares. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Lc has invested 1.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weatherstone, Colorado-based fund reported 3,127 shares. Comm Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 186,003 shares. Moller Fincl has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Broderick Brian C reported 2.93% stake. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 6,453 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.38% or 22,240 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 5,060 shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated holds 3,705 shares. Sadoff Invest Management owns 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,329 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,821 shares. Amer Economic Planning Adv owns 1,222 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 64,197 shares.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,550 shares to 40,365 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).