3M (MMM) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Montrusco Bolton Investments Upped Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Position by $5.19 Million

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 41,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 130,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33M, up from 88,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 386,509 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24,300 shares to 89,584 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Cp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 14,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,249 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 644,831 shares to 4.78 million shares, valued at $54.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 22,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,588 shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp New.