3M (MMM) Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Has Raised Its Stake by $5.63 Million as Market Value Declined; As Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Brookstone Capital Management Has Trimmed by $9.07 Million Its Position

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 1,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 1945.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 32,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 34,225 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 1,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $204.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,306 shares to 35,279 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 22,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,956 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 43,548 shares to 103,238 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 35,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.