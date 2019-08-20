3M (MMM) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Decreased Its Stake by $1.41 Million as Valuation Declined; Whitebox Advisors Cut Encana (ECA) Holding as Shares Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 7.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.33M, down from 8.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 11.86M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 35,025 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 41,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $161.55. About 1.18 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 36,166 shares to 639,133 shares, valued at $33.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 5.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.037 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Big Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,435 shares to 79,297 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 19,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Lp reported 1,332 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport And Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sand Hill Ltd Company reported 23,253 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.37% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 3.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 41,459 shares. Greenhaven Assocs owns 25,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Td Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amarillo Bancorp owns 1,591 shares. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Family Firm Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.63% or 26,028 shares in its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 1.07% or 600,000 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd reported 22,944 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 546,159 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.10M shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3M Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” published on August 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.