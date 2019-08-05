3M (MMM) Market Value Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Has Upped Its Holding; As Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) Stock Price Declined, Davidson Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $3.73 Million

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) by 27.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 177,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 829,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.86 million, up from 651,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 2.60M shares traded or 58.41% up from the average. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 13/03/2018 Baltimore Business: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location…; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED ITS MATURITY THROUGH MARCH 2023; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.22 TO $1.28; 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 89,708 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, up from 79,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.42 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares to 33,880 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20 were accumulated by Hilton Capital Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Llc has invested 0.76% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hilltop owns 2,240 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1.65% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 29,235 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers invested 1.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Johnson Financial Group Incorporated has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,771 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 25,193 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1,782 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc stated it has 9,003 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd invested in 3,424 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,762 are owned by Callahan Llc. Brave Asset Management reported 1.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hrt Fincl Llc invested in 0.18% or 5,521 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of stock. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A. $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G.. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,764 shares to 536,527 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,844 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VBR).