3M (MMM) Holder Kidder Stephen W Has Trimmed Its Holding by $802,125 as Stock Price Declined; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Raised Carnival (CCL) Holding by $350,000

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 4.09M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 39,437 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 43,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $155.75. About 2.15M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 13,815 shares to 26,888 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,745 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.03 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation has 186,003 shares. Schwartz Counsel reported 152,400 shares stake. Oxbow Advsr Lc has invested 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 18,358 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt accumulated 47,997 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 0.56% or 76,547 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 9,411 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs holds 5,134 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 825 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 37,620 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) accumulated 1,584 shares. Bell Natl Bank accumulated 8,645 shares. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 385,705 shares. Los Angeles And Equity has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) by 42,656 shares to 210 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) by 122,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 4,710 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 6,081 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Federated Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 293,409 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% stake. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,713 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 44,766 shares. Baldwin Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.17% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Jane Street Group Ltd Co reported 206,846 shares. 260,700 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Bb&T Securities Ltd invested in 0.18% or 376,895 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.