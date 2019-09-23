3M (MMM) Holder Keystone Financial Planning Has Raised Holding by $5.63 Million as Share Value Declined; Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Marshfield Associates Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 1945.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 32,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 34,225 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 1,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 10,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 692,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.68M, down from 703,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 4.64M shares traded or 119.49% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.76M for 27.00 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37 million shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $90.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Gru Incorporated holds 4,962 shares. Thomas White Limited reported 0.16% stake. 24,862 were accumulated by Fort Ltd Partnership. Sigma Planning reported 2,399 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated reported 0.13% stake. The Ohio-based Victory Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Archford Cap Strategies Lc has 7,547 shares. Brinker Inc invested in 0.06% or 16,427 shares. Ipswich Invest Company holds 8,730 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0.08% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 15,817 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 0.03% or 17,539 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 4,865 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.13% or 509,601 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 180,490 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Communication holds 0.12% or 3,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn owns 49,209 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.6% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Berkshire Asset Llc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,210 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.12% or 24,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 5,830 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital, Alabama-based fund reported 9,097 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 33,840 shares stake. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 3,844 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 198,268 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Td Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,665 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,950 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Services accumulated 16,252 shares or 1.43% of the stock.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,306 shares to 35,279 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,559 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.