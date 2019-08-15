3M Company (MMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 188 2.84 N/A 9.37 18.65 Raven Industries Inc. 37 2.95 N/A 1.18 30.76

In table 1 we can see 3M Company and Raven Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Raven Industries Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to 3M Company. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. 3M Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Raven Industries Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3% Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that 3M Company is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Raven Industries Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3M Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Raven Industries Inc. are 5.1 and 3.5 respectively. Raven Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to 3M Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown 3M Company and Raven Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13 Raven Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of 3M Company is $178.13, with potential upside of 12.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both 3M Company and Raven Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 78.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of 3M Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3% Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14%

For the past year 3M Company had bearish trend while Raven Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

3M Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Raven Industries Inc.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.