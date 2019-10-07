3M Company (MMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 163 5.02 574.39M 9.37 18.65 John Bean Technologies Corporation 103 2.09 30.87M 3.79 31.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. John Bean Technologies Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to 3M Company. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. 3M Company has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Bean Technologies Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 352,213,637.48% 53.3% 14.3% John Bean Technologies Corporation 29,869,375.91% 27.6% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

3M Company has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, John Bean Technologies Corporation has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3M Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor John Bean Technologies Corporation are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. 3M Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for 3M Company and John Bean Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 1 5 1 2.14 John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$176.14 is 3M Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 13.04%. John Bean Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $125 consensus target price and a 29.01% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that John Bean Technologies Corporation appears more favorable than 3M Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of 3M Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are 3M Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, John Bean Technologies Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3% John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24%

For the past year 3M Company has -8.3% weaker performance while John Bean Technologies Corporation has 65.24% stronger performance.

Summary

3M Company beats John Bean Technologies Corporation on 11 of the 15 factors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.