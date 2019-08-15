3M Company (MMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)

We are contrasting 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 188 2.81 N/A 9.37 18.65 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.27 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates 3M Company and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 3M Company are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for 3M Company and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of 3M Company is $178.13, with potential upside of 13.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3M Company and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 1.1%. 3M Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33%

For the past year 3M Company has -8.3% weaker performance while Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has 144.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors 3M Company beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.