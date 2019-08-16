3M Company (MMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 188 2.81 N/A 9.37 18.65 General Electric Company 10 0.51 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 3M Company and General Electric Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of 3M Company and General Electric Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3% General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7%

Volatility and Risk

3M Company is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, General Electric Company’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for 3M Company and General Electric Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13 General Electric Company 2 7 3 2.25

3M Company’s average price target is $178.13, while its potential upside is 13.57%. On the other hand, General Electric Company’s potential upside is 31.09% and its average price target is $10.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that General Electric Company seems more appealing than 3M Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of 3M Company shares and 59.8% of General Electric Company shares. About 0.1% of 3M Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.16% of General Electric Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3% General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61%

For the past year 3M Company has -8.3% weaker performance while General Electric Company has 43.61% stronger performance.

Summary

3M Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors General Electric Company.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.