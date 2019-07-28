3M Company (MMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 190 3.12 N/A 9.37 18.58 Generac Holdings Inc. 58 2.19 N/A 4.01 14.11

Table 1 highlights 3M Company and Generac Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Generac Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than 3M Company. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. 3M Company’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Generac Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 56.2% 15.1% Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6%

Volatility and Risk

3M Company’s volatility measures that it’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. Generac Holdings Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of 3M Company is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Generac Holdings Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Generac Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than 3M Company.

Analyst Recommendations

3M Company and Generac Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 1 5 1 2.14 Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

3M Company has a 5.10% upside potential and an average target price of $182.86. On the other hand, Generac Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 6.12% and its average target price is $78. The information presented earlier suggests that Generac Holdings Inc. looks more robust than 3M Company as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3M Company and Generac Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 97.6%. About 0.1% of 3M Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Generac Holdings Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.5% -19.33% -16.98% -13.42% -15.38% -8.62% Generac Holdings Inc. -2.41% 4.19% 10.71% 3.91% 16.45% 13.96%

For the past year 3M Company had bearish trend while Generac Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

3M Company beats Generac Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.