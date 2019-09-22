3M Company (MMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 180 2.99 N/A 9.37 18.65 Colfax Corporation 125 0.79 N/A 0.52 240.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of 3M Company and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than 3M Company. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. 3M Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Table 2 shows us 3M Company and Colfax Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for 3M Company and Colfax Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13 Colfax Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

3M Company has a consensus price target of $178.13, and a 6.82% upside potential.

Roughly 69.1% of 3M Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of 3M Company’s share are held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3% Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03%

For the past year 3M Company had bearish trend while Colfax Corporation had bullish trend.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.