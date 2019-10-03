3M Company (MMM) Valuation Declined While Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $3.25 Million; Virtu Financial Has Boosted Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $911,340

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 51.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 18,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 55,058 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 36,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $154.83. About 1.78 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 130.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4,393 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 1,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $339.78. About 214,777 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 9,370 shares. Cardinal Mgmt invested in 1.67% or 33,972 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr reported 55,058 shares. 118,411 were reported by Creative Planning. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has invested 2.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Allstate reported 39,602 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0.61% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Btr Cap Inc, a California-based fund reported 3,348 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt invested 0.44% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Guardian Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 14,625 shares. Madison Hldg Inc holds 17,315 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 260 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.92% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advisory Service Network Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.19% or 77,075 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,796 shares to 340,180 shares, valued at $22.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,244 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (ZSL) by 12,099 shares to 29,674 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 143,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,236 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc stated it has 0.94% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Capital City Tru Communication Fl holds 1.53% or 10,110 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation reported 16,478 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 0.07% or 7,601 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 3,459 were reported by Barrett Asset Management Lc. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 6,183 shares. Everence Management Inc owns 3,929 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. L And S Advsrs owns 0.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,695 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 8,545 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 33,337 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kennedy has 0.17% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,866 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,748 shares. The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).