3M Company (MMM) Valuation Declined While Cubic Asset Management Lowered by $438,840 Its Holding; Bbr Partners Trimmed Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $527,139 as Valuation Rose

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 4,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,638 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 23,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 31,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.79 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Finance In has 921 shares. Wafra, New York-based fund reported 83,498 shares. Atria Limited Liability invested in 7,246 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Vigilant Limited Co reported 3,628 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com accumulated 92,366 shares. 6,693 are held by Df Dent Co. Goelzer Mngmt owns 27,407 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 23,942 shares. Davis owns 1,300 shares. Somerset has 2.37% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,661 shares. Andra Ap owns 14,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,152 are owned by Northeast Financial Consultants. Aspen Investment Mgmt holds 0.21% or 1,461 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,876 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.27% or 5,130 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 83,588 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 99,592 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 515,388 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Management LP accumulated 0.25% or 52,000 shares. Wharton Business Group reported 0.03% stake. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Company accumulated 5,446 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F owns 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,962 shares. Clean Yield reported 4,925 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters holds 20,000 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Act Ii Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.93B for 31.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.