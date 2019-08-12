3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined While Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Lowered Its Position by $662,400; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised by $1.57 Million

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $161.99. About 1.44M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 14,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 92,254 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 7.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.64 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MMM CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Company (MMM) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Long-Time Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, RBGLY, OMCL and EGBN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.15% or 44,979 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.14% or 6,046 shares. Cleararc invested in 13,990 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc accumulated 12,441 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Company has 3.51 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Bridges Management holds 0.36% or 41,885 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 258 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 382,304 shares. 141,257 are held by Mufg Americas Hldg. First Comml Bank Tru stated it has 1,650 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 32,760 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Barnett And Inc has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 175 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il reported 163,815 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 2,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And accumulated 68,021 shares. 126.96M are held by Vanguard Gru Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 1.04M shares. Moreover, Osborne Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 76,113 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,701 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or accumulated 64,931 shares. 12,828 were reported by Jaffetilchin Ltd Liability Corp. Peavine Cap Ltd invested in 2,605 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 3,844 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Trust invested in 0.67% or 50,506 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 35,626 shares. 308,872 were reported by Sei. Curbstone Mngmt invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Burke Herbert Financial Bank Trust has 1.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Edgewood Management Lc has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).