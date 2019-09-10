3M Company (MMM) Stock Declined While Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Cut Position; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Caledonia Investments Plc Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 763,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01 million, down from 862,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 16.63 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 2.70 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey)

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 18.94 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.