3M Company (MMM) Stock Declined While Johnson Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding by $766,107; Amg Funds Maintains Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI)

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 22,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 79,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.89B market cap company. It closed at $20.41 lastly. It is down 16.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 116,280 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16 million, down from 119,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 2.70M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey)

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 970 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 5,217 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 5,759 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc owns 2,695 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 2.98M shares. Cypress Limited Liability holds 0.83% or 21,496 shares in its portfolio. 2,835 were accumulated by Premier Asset Limited Liability. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability owns 2,520 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited has 0.37% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,551 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Financial Bank And Trust has 0.46% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.15% or 110,023 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 385,705 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 1.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,182 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company reported 3,284 shares stake. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co, a South Carolina-based fund reported 1,842 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline by 26,315 shares to 630,238 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estat (IYR) by 9,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Liability Com has 0.29% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 242,230 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 377,127 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 12,306 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 233,285 shares. Interocean Capital Lc reported 254,018 shares. Co Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 39,397 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 172,500 shares. Dearborn Ltd Company has 11,023 shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.36% or 425,278 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.06% or 41,566 shares. Nomura reported 53,750 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.05% or 83,918 shares. Lincoln invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Prudential Pcl accumulated 38,849 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2.97 million shares.