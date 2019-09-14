3M Company (MMM) Stock Declined While Griffin Asset Management Cut by $1.24 Million Its Stake; Proofpoint (PFPT) Shares Rose While Hhr Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 7,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 20,585 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 27,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 6,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 214,835 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.83 million, down from 220,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 395,456 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 60,330 shares to 262,365 shares, valued at $24.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 149,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has 196,305 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Granahan Invest Management Ma reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Legal General Grp Pcl has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Qs Investors Lc accumulated 1,375 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 927,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 23,348 shares. First Advsr Lp has 0.12% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 539,145 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 264,359 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 9,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Mgmt invested in 4,350 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Weiss Multi reported 0.06% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 176,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 87,344 shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 5 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,765 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Suntrust Banks reported 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 5,812 shares. Mu Invests Co holds 3.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 29,600 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fosun Intll reported 2,250 shares stake. Petrus Trust Lta holds 1.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 35,847 shares. Tennessee-based Td Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Veritable Lp owns 42,648 shares. Charter Trust Company has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Winfield Assoc has invested 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,006 shares. Indiana And Com reported 2,458 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 59,005 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 357 shares to 4,172 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,172 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc..