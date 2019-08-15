3M Company (MMM) Stake Has Raised by Jensen Investment Management Inc; Loeb Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 289,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412.21 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $155.84. About 2.34M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 92.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 36,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 39,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 16.01 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $165.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 255,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,225 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).