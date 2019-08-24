3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Trimmed Its Holding by $1.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Horseman Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 166,347 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated invested in 3.55M shares or 3.29% of the stock. 33,135 were reported by Patten. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 169,780 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 0.11% or 124,523 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 149,234 are owned by Greystone Managed. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Terril Brothers Inc stated it has 1.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 99,699 shares. South Dakota Council owns 576,377 shares. Davis Cap Prtnrs Limited Company holds 250,000 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Ltd Llc holds 0.46% or 14,695 shares. First Comml Bank & Tru Com Of Newtown stated it has 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fiduciary Counsel invested in 232,705 shares or 4.36% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 19,000 shares to 35,900 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,544 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has 1.54% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 108,667 shares. Indiana And Inv Mngmt owns 2,458 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. M Kraus &, Vermont-based fund reported 3,451 shares. Connors Investor Service Inc holds 0.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 35,025 shares. 465,425 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Diligent Lc reported 0.37% stake. Cibc World Markets Incorporated holds 98,971 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 1,500 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc reported 51,026 shares. Burney Commerce holds 1.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 86,759 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 0% or 16,371 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,122 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Petrus Tru Lta has invested 1.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts Long-Time Shareholders of 3M Company (MMM) to Class Action and Firm’s Investigation; Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is the Worst Finally Behind for 3M Shareholders? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M ‘So Bad It’s Good’ Beats +9. Picking Opportunities Among The Wreckage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.