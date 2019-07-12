3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Decreased Position by $662,400 as Share Value Declined; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Rose, Wellcome Trust LTD Has Upped Stake by $9.24 Million

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172.02. About 539,452 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 2.25 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/04/2018 – CariClub Selected as One of Morgan Stanley’s 10 Startup Companies for 2018 Second Cohort of Multicultural Innovation Lab; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Returns to THE PLAYERS Championship with Year Two of the Eagles for Impact Challenge; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES RISK OF INCREASING COGS AND POTENTIAL MARGIN RISK FOR COMPANIES SOURCING IMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINIUM FOR THEIR US PRODUCTION; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 32 FROM EUR 30.50; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Says Buy Aussie Bonds, Sell the Currency; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Capital reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hap Trading Ltd has 10,628 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Meyer Handelman Com, New York-based fund reported 66,562 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability holds 70,699 shares. Cls has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Btc Cap reported 72,115 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 252,648 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 4,871 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 38,643 shares. 4,124 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Com stated it has 0.4% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Colony Ltd has 6,866 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 47,121 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.08 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 23,942 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Old Fincl Bank In holds 0.22% or 20,032 shares. 21,754 were reported by Motco. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 58,823 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% or 17,136 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,417 shares. Nomura Holding has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,538 shares. 1.64M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability. Natl Pension Serv owns 580,189 shares. Novare Management holds 0.06% or 1,860 shares. America First Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 106 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nottingham Advsr stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.73% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,050 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M worth of stock. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Bushman Julie L had sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. The insider Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77 million. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C.