3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Private Trust Co Cut Its Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While Family Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $351,162

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 1,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,312 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 18,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35M shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 8,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 12,932 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 21,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 76,738 shares. Lederer Inv Counsel Ca holds 0.47% or 2,410 shares in its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 213,666 shares. Davidson Advisors reported 0.79% stake. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 0.14% or 37,981 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Incorporated holds 1,952 shares. Maple Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.41% stake. Mariner Limited Liability Com accumulated 298,208 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.57% stake. Cypress Mgmt Ltd (Wy) has invested 0.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kopp Invest Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.82% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Company invested in 1.4% or 17,162 shares. Burt Wealth reported 0.31% stake. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 7,912 shares to 40,936 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci European Etf (VGK) by 11,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,916 shares to 39,962 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Limited Liability reported 574,443 shares stake. 659,027 were accumulated by Synovus Finance Corporation. Stanley has invested 0.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 3.71 million shares. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Park National Oh owns 197,904 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc reported 0% stake. Ima Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 330 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.73% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 1.08 million shares. 357,004 were reported by Godsey & Gibb Assocs. Puzo Michael J invested in 16,038 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Wheatland Advsrs has invested 1.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Woodstock holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 144,313 shares. Quantum Cap Management owns 19,838 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.