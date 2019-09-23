3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Lowered Position by $312,957 as Shares Declined; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 273,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.05 million, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 1.14M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 1,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,694 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 19,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.04. About 1.25M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 30,384 shares to 933,758 shares, valued at $176.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by 18,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.21M for 14.54 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Limited Liability Com reported 2,982 shares stake. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 267,894 shares. 4,377 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Us State Bank De invested in 55,689 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 173,345 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd owns 15,646 shares. Neuberger Berman Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 8,105 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 22,970 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.11% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 9,263 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% or 81,967 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 59,201 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Nordea Investment stated it has 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fil holds 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 709,271 shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 18,269 shares to 25,811 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Florida-based Finemark National Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nomura Asset reported 260,949 shares stake. Transamerica Fincl Inc reported 793 shares. James Investment Rech Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd holds 0.25% or 22,410 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,907 are held by Srb. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 48,001 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. New England Rech And Mgmt reported 6,145 shares. First Foundation reported 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kidder Stephen W holds 39,205 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Hap Trading reported 35,234 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 1.88 million were accumulated by Clearbridge Investments Ltd. Prio Wealth LP invested in 83,844 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.31 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.