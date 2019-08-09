3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Park National Has Upped Stake; United Natural Foods (UNFI) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Trimmed Its Position by $571,207

Park National Corp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 6,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 181,738 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.76M, up from 175,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $164.22. About 3.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc analyzed 43,939 shares as the company's stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 735,033 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 778,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in United Natural Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $455.89M market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 399,998 shares to 404,498 shares, valued at $42.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 137,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Hboc Inc (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,979 are owned by Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp owns 66,932 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 0% or 13,100 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Moreover, Jfs Wealth Ltd Co has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 54,988 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 398,397 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com invested in 100,965 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Inc invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Cornerstone Advisors owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 80 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 78,587 shares. Bartlett And Lc invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 208 shares.

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.37 million for 3.13 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.

UNFI Elects Jack Stahl to its Board of Directors

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

3M Stock Can 'Flex and Seal' Its Way to a Recovery
The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company
3M Needs To Get Back To Basics
3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & reported 40,610 shares. 1,065 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,597 shares. Bailard Incorporated invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.54% or 116,027 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,335 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes invested in 232,782 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 0.33% or 5,217 shares. Nadler Financial Group accumulated 0.17% or 2,577 shares. Laffer Invs has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 2,363 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 6,026 shares. Cv Starr & Co Tru reported 5.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chemung Canal Co reported 8,560 shares.