3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Naples Global Advisors Lifted Stake by $504,295 as Shares Declined; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Increased Its Equity Lifestyle Pptys (Put) (ELS) Holding by $1.67 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (Put) (ELS) by 530.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 16,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 31,215 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 2,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,824 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, up from 15,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $167.94. About 296,484 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Call) by 146,500 shares to 170,100 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (Put) (NYSE:VAC) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,300 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res, a California-based fund reported 179,857 shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 12,237 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp reported 7,263 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 46 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 19,782 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor holds 59,187 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 78,000 shares. Phocas Corporation holds 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 21,099 shares. Citigroup reported 91,341 shares. Amp has 0.3% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Barclays Plc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 505 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 2,390 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 24,960 shares. Schnieders Lc owns 15,104 shares. Saratoga & Invest Management owns 194,450 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 440,000 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 350 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 9,866 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,294 shares. Perritt Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Virginia-based Old Point Trust And N A has invested 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New York-based Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,265 are held by Duff Phelps Mngmt. Art Advsr accumulated 0.08% or 7,900 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.61% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 28,147 shares.

