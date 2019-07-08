3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $59.89 Million; Perceptive Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) as Valuation Declined

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 446,937 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 289,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412.21 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.19. About 2.17M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Oppenheimer & has 6,889 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16.86M shares or 0.16% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 124,100 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 2,106 shares. Artisan Lp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 282,354 shares. Daiwa Securities Group owns 27,559 shares. Weiss Multi holds 65,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0.06% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Aperio Group Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 385,949 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 14,919 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 25,032 are held by Fund Mngmt.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65M for 78.00 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 3.67 million shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $212.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 60,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. The insider Lippoldt Darin sold 1,225 shares worth $107,911. The insider BENEVICH ERIC sold 1,357 shares worth $119,427. 2,725 shares valued at $240,125 were sold by Bozigian Haig P. on Monday, February 4. 2,445 shares were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E., worth $215,505. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES also sold $671,216 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 1,272 shares valued at $112,119 was sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,492 shares stake. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Citizens Financial Bank And holds 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 6,483 shares. Sandhill Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,365 shares. Buckhead Capital Ltd Co reported 1.67% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Steinberg Glob Asset has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bailard Inc accumulated 23,064 shares. Sabal Company reported 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 85,728 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,730 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Fifth Third Bankshares has 0.5% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 11,753 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares to 440,661 shares, valued at $110.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,634 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 13,499 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.70 million. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of stock.