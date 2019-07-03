3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Lifted Holding by $547,101 as Stock Declined; As Hormel Foods (HRL) Share Price Declined, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 49.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 11,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,404 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, down from 22,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 1.18M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 2,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 157,526 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, up from 154,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $243,936 activity.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $193.55 million for 29.01 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

