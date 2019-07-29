3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Has Upped Position; Whirlpool (WHR) Position Has Increased by Lyrical Asset Management Lp

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 124,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.42M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 630,607 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 671,587 shares as the company's stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.70 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560.37 million, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 1.85M shares to 10.55 million shares, valued at $1.30 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc A Adr by 24,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.16M shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 sales for $14.57 million activity. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70M was sold by THULIN INGE G. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. Shares for $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Inv Management reported 1,345 shares. Philadelphia Tru Company holds 58,983 shares. Bowen Hanes And holds 232,782 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,469 shares. Lincoln Ltd Company holds 1,717 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland Company has invested 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bath Savings Company has 7,826 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru stated it has 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Howland Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.8% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 9,230 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 5.28M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru invested in 44,979 shares. Burns J W And Co Inc reported 3,051 shares. Armstrong Henry H Incorporated has 21,803 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt owns 27,696 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 34,131 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.51% or 42,011 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited owns 4,865 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 8,595 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 179,603 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Financial Architects reported 804 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 2,273 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca accumulated 7.75 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 2,465 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 0.01% or 315,069 shares. Peoples Services Corp holds 160 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,344 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited has 17,686 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Martin & Communications Tn reported 1.6% stake.