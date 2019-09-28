3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined; Harber Asset Management Cut Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake by $7.61 Million; Market Value Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 1,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,326 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 8,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 330,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 507,960 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13 million, down from 838,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 3.76M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 20,480 shares to 653,968 shares, valued at $28.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolus Inc Com by 334,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,380 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc..

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 62,776 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Swedbank invested 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Neumann Lc holds 6,536 shares. Dean Inv Associate Limited has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Homrich Berg stated it has 16,918 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hedeker Wealth Llc owns 2.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,663 shares. 27,433 are held by Alley Limited Liability Com. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Com holds 1.27% or 22,929 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 150,938 are held by Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc. Art Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.45 million shares. Baldwin Mgmt Lc reported 6,291 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 9,370 were reported by Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Company.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.37M for 56.27 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.