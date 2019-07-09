3M Company (MMM) Share Price Declined While Northcoast Asset Management Boosted Stake by $604,233; Hanesbrands (HBI) Position Held by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 2,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,220 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.19. About 2.27 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 42,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,825 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 54,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 5.04 million shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. The insider THULIN INGE G sold 13,290 shares worth $2.66 million. Shares for $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260.

