3M Company (MMM) Share Price Declined While Lafleur & Godfrey Has Trimmed Its Holding; Mcrae Capital Management Maintains Stake in Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 42,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 331,156 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 288,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 123,592 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI)

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 4,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,390 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.22 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 162,849 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 110,709 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr invested in 19,778 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). 50,045 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Geode Management Lc reported 594,722 shares stake. Highlander Lc holds 1.27% or 137,727 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 51,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Int Gp Incorporated Inc reported 28,704 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 2.32 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated invested in 61,811 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Zebra Cap Ltd Liability has 12,070 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. First Republic Invest Management Inc owns 15,700 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,550 shares to 72,255 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,827 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 20,165 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Mathes Company has 1.36% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 14,646 were accumulated by Granite Investment Partners Llc. Illinois-based First Midwest Natl Bank Division has invested 0.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Culbertson A N And accumulated 2.2% or 36,773 shares. Whitnell And Comm invested 0.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 15,909 were accumulated by Naples Glob Ltd Liability Co. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.51% or 456,708 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Lc stated it has 2,367 shares. 6,717 are held by Altfest L J. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 1,010 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Leavell Inv Incorporated holds 0.24% or 10,428 shares. Moreover, Moneta Gru Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,233 shares. At Comml Bank has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares to 37,726 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).