3M Company (MMM) Position Upped by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Alphamark Advisors Cut Its Holding

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 81,656 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 74,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 4.06 million shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey)

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 94.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 23,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,425 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 24,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $198.87. About 3.62M shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc stated it has 2.10 million shares. Toth Advisory Corp stated it has 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Salem Invest Counselors owns 94,898 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bar Harbor Svcs has 1,025 shares. Old Point Trust And Fincl Service N A stated it has 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Horizon Ltd accumulated 4,408 shares. Nomura Holdg has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc reported 25,466 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.12% or 2,117 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 2.18 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,800 shares to 532,366 shares, valued at $28.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 461,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,587 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Days Left To Cash In On Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2019: GEMP, QGEN, AZN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class C by 2,116 shares to 2,174 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN) by 33,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO).