3M Company (MMM) Position Increased by Capital Wealth Planning Llc; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Palouse Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $690,235

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 10,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 92,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 82,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.81. About 4.04M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 153.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,910 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 1,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $163.89. About 2.15 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1,928 shares in its portfolio. Lederer Assoc Invest Counsel Ca accumulated 0.47% or 2,410 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.37% or 44,949 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 1,435 shares stake. Ipswich Management holds 23,254 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 27,995 shares. 1,991 were reported by B Riley Wealth Inc. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 1.97M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.79% or 11,674 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn owns 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,612 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 2.21% stake. Addenda Cap holds 10,305 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com invested in 2.95% or 11.13M shares. 4.06M are owned by First Eagle Invest Limited Liability.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.91 million activity. 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Bushman Julie L also sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63M. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Keel Paul A. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57,245 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 15,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,840 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares to 429,601 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,792 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Hldg invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Legacy Cap Prtn accumulated 7,823 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Lc stated it has 4,478 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, West Chester Cap Advisors Inc has 1.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,714 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,270 shares. Sol Cap Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,896 shares. National Bank reported 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gsa Llp holds 0.14% or 21,147 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 102,664 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs Inc stated it has 3,200 shares. Amer Insurance Tx reported 103,165 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.82% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Notis holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 11,012 shares. Texas-based Goodman Corporation has invested 2.93% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 213,890 shares.

