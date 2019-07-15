3M Company (MMM) Market Value Declined While Welch Group Has Increased Stake; Genworth Finl (GNW) Position Maintained by Tig Advisors Llc

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.885. About 522,036 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,037 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 121,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.43. About 1.47 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 11,101 shares to 1,646 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,370 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Limited accumulated 25,805 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 1,363 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 2,400 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt stated it has 5,040 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.82% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,210 shares. Mngmt Professionals Incorporated accumulated 12 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 0.18% stake. Regent Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). America First Invest Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 106 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division has 19,654 shares. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 1.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hrt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has 0.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Winfield Assocs Inc holds 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 7,452 shares. Monetary Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of stock or 9,410 shares. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

