3M Company (MMM) Market Value Declined While Grassi Investment Management Has Cut Position; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Decreased Holding

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 3,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69M, down from 42,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 229,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 522,034 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, down from 751,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 13,570 shares to 17,880 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 51,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation (NYSE:STZ).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.30M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $110,640 on Thursday, August 1. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 691,703 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 205,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

