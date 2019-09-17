3M Company (MMM) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Upped Stake; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position by $582,994; Share Price Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 16,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 97,852 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.96 million, up from 81,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $168.16. About 1.43 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 6,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 182,313 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.70 million, up from 175,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 1.21 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 2.45M shares to 17.51M shares, valued at $276.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,975 shares, and cut its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 12,044 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 69,174 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 279,000 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 5,043 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company reported 147,688 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Boltwood Capital has 23,555 shares. Penobscot Invest Management Company Inc invested 1.41% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.17% or 1.06 million shares. 50,944 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Nottingham Advisors Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Republic Invest Management owns 166,105 shares. Fruth Inv invested in 0.21% or 6,000 shares. Veritas Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.53% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Tru Communications has invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 75,916 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Lc has 6,326 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 0.43% or 483,946 shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 449,059 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com New York holds 2,002 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass holds 10,632 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial holds 36,565 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Amp Investors reported 333,806 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Ironwood Lc stated it has 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,550 are owned by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ameriprise owns 1.94 million shares. Asset has 0.37% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 8,397 shares. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 6.50M shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr holds 211,404 shares.

