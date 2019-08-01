3M Company (MMM) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.40 Million; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Declined While Profund Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $851,271

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 81,656 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 74,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $173.82. About 1.64 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 6,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 37,627 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.28. About 2.43M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL INCLUDES AN FXR AGONIST, AN SSAO INHIBITOR AND AN ADDITIONAL CANDIDATE AGAINST A WELL-VALIDATED NASH TARGET; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LILLY INTENDS TO INITIATE REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN MID-2018; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Next big test for biotech investors is FDA review on Lilly arthritis drug; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 04/04/2018 – LILLY SEES CHARGE ABOUT 5C-SHR IN 2Q; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 461,171 shares to 60,587 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,184 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $1.19M worth of stock was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by THULIN INGE G. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 195,000 shares worth $24.22 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.