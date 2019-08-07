3M Company (MMM) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Upped Holding by $1.40 Million; Diligent Investors Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $526,140 as Share Price Rose

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 31,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 81,656 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 74,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $163.71. About 3.32M shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 178,322 shares to 7,692 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,576 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Community Financial Gp Lc holds 6,156 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 11,448 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund. Sigma Counselors Inc reported 18,358 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 4,417 are owned by Chilton Mngmt Limited Co. Illinois-based New England Rech & Mgmt has invested 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 38,720 are owned by 1St Source Commercial Bank. Bankshares Of Mellon has invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 300,199 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,617 are held by St Johns Inv Management Lc. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De accumulated 12,371 shares. Clarkston Prns Ltd Com has 44,501 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Lakeview Cap Ltd accumulated 2,846 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87M. Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc owns 1.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,294 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Prns owns 7,016 shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,678 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability invested 2.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bessemer Grp holds 1.17% or 2.75 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.07% stake. Kamunting Street LP invested in 0.47% or 3,500 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr has 30,700 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 115,727 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 34,696 were accumulated by Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd. Kempen Cap Nv holds 21,503 shares.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

