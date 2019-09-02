3M Company (MMM) Holder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Lowered Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $603,096

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,257 were accumulated by Wallace Mgmt. California-based Kcm Investment Advsr Lc has invested 1.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Holderness Investments reported 22,531 shares. Savant Cap Lc holds 57,243 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 134,833 shares. Moreover, Garde Cap has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 18,292 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Com stated it has 72,005 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Lc reported 834,045 shares. Amp Capital holds 1.32M shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Lc has 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com has 20.55 million shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benin Mngmt holds 19,704 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 1.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,897 shares to 57,330 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 7,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

