3M Company (MMM) Holder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Decreased Position by $1.32 Million as Valuation Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Flow Traders Us Decreased Its Position by $940,562 as Valuation Declined

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 176,522 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey)

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.09. About 530,800 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs lgnite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp by 25,512 shares to 36,725 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 438,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 1.9% stake. Fort Point Capital Partners Limited Liability Company owns 1,066 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. City Hldg reported 1,956 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. 526 were reported by Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated. Salem Counselors owns 18,044 shares for 3.69% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt holds 12.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 800 shares. Element Cap Mngmt holds 3,453 shares. Whitnell Co reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amarillo Fincl Bank reported 1,467 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 659 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp reported 3.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Liability has 18,864 shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Stockbridge Prtnrs Lc reported 128,205 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 833 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.66 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 10,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited holds 287,457 shares. Fruth Invest holds 0.79% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,085 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.78% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 73,288 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Foundation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,473 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv reported 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Field Main Bancorp accumulated 0.33% or 1,680 shares. 30,712 were reported by Sns Fin Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eagle Ridge Inv reported 50,014 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 9,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.09 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.